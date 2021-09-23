Scott

The PHILADELPHIA INQUIRER reported THURSDAY afternoon (9/23) that LEARFIELD college football play-by-play announcer and former AUDACY Sports KGMZ (95.7 THE GAME)/SAN FRANCISCO host KATE SCOTT will be the new play-by-play voice of the PHILADELPHIA 76ERS on NBC SPORTS PHILADELPHIA.

SCOTT, who has served as play-by-play voice for several landmark broadcasts, including being the first woman to call an NFL game on radio, the play-by-play voice on the first all-female NHL broadcast, and part of last year's all-female broadcast crew for a GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS game, would be replacing the retired MARC ZUMOFF on SIXERS telecasts and would be the second woman to be announced as TV play-by-play broadcaster for an NBA team, following the recent hiring of LISA BYINGTON to call MILWAUKEE BUCKS telecasts. SCOTT left 95.7 THE GAME's "THE MORNING ROAST" in AUGUST, with BONTA HILL and JOE SHASKY continuing as co-hosts.

