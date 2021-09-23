Ell is the most nominated female artist

STONEY CREEK RECORDS’ LINDSAY ELL is the most nominated female artist in this year’s CANADIAN COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION AWARDS, earning five nods, including Album (“heart theory”) and Female Artist of the Year. BRETT KISSELL and DALLAS SMITH are the most nominated male artists, each also earning five. Sibling duo THE REKLAWS lead the pack overall with six nominations, including two songs in the “Single Of The Year” category.

Among the artists scoring four nominations are MACKENZIE PORTER and TENILLE TOWNES. HIGH VALLEY got three, while TENILLE ARTS and AARON GOODVIN scored two nominations apiece. ROBYN OTTOLINI was among the nominees in the “Rising Star” category.

Winners will be recognized during a MONDAY, NOVEMBER 29th ceremony at BUDWEISER GARDENS in LONDON, ON. Nominees in 10 of the categories are listed below. See the full list of nominees here, and the nominees in the show’s five radio categories here.

Entertainer of the Year

DEAN BRODY

BRETT KISSELL

MACKENZIE PORTER

THE REKLAWS

DALLAS SMITH





Album of the Year

The Demos – JESS MOSKALUKE

heart theory – LINDSAY ELL

The Lemonade Stand – TENILLE TOWNES

Sometimes I Don’t, But Sometimes I Do – TYLER JOE MILLER

Timeless – DALLAS SMITH

What Is Life? – BRETT KISSELL





Female Artist of the Year

TENILLE ARTS

LINDSAY ELL

JESS MOSKALUKE

MACKENZIE PORTER

TENILLE TOWNES





Group of Duo of the Year

HIGH VALLEY

HUNTER BROTHERS

THE REKLAWS

TIM & THE GLORY BOYS

THE WASHBOARD UNION





Male Artist of the Year

DEAN BRODY

JADE EAGLESON

BRETT KISSELL

TYLER JOE MILLER

DALLAS SMITH





Single of the Year

Can’t Help Myself – Dean Brody & The Reklaws

Grew Up On That – High Valley

Like A Man – Dallas Smith

No Truck Song – Tim Hicks

Where I’m From – The Reklaws





Record Company of the Year

BIG LOUD RECORDS

MDM RECORDINGS INC.

SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT (CANADA) INC.

UNIVERSALE MUSIC CANADA

WARNER MUSIC CANADA





Rising Star Award

SHAWN AUSTIN

ANDREW HYATT

TYLER JOE MILLER

ROBYN OTTOLINI

TIM & THE GLORY BOYS





Fans’ Choice Award

TENILLE ARTS

DEAN BRODY

JADE EAGLESON

HIGH VALLEY

BRETT KISSELL

TYLER JOE MILLER

MACKENZIE PORTER

THE REKLAWS

DALLAS SMITH

TENILLE TOWNES





Interactive Artist or Group of the Year

LINDSAY ELL

AARON GOODVIN

JAMES BARKER BAND

NICE HORSE

THE REKLAWS





« see more Net News