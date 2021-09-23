-
The Reklaws, Lindsay Ell, Brett Kissell And Dallas Smith Top CCMA Awards Nominations
by Phyllis Stark
September 23, 2021 at 1:23 PM (PT)
STONEY CREEK RECORDS’ LINDSAY ELL is the most nominated female artist in this year’s CANADIAN COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION AWARDS, earning five nods, including Album (“heart theory”) and Female Artist of the Year. BRETT KISSELL and DALLAS SMITH are the most nominated male artists, each also earning five. Sibling duo THE REKLAWS lead the pack overall with six nominations, including two songs in the “Single Of The Year” category.
Among the artists scoring four nominations are MACKENZIE PORTER and TENILLE TOWNES. HIGH VALLEY got three, while TENILLE ARTS and AARON GOODVIN scored two nominations apiece. ROBYN OTTOLINI was among the nominees in the “Rising Star” category.
Winners will be recognized during a MONDAY, NOVEMBER 29th ceremony at BUDWEISER GARDENS in LONDON, ON. Nominees in 10 of the categories are listed below. See the full list of nominees here, and the nominees in the show’s five radio categories here.
Entertainer of the Year
DEAN BRODY
BRETT KISSELL
MACKENZIE PORTER
THE REKLAWS
DALLAS SMITH
Album of the Year
The Demos – JESS MOSKALUKE
heart theory – LINDSAY ELL
The Lemonade Stand – TENILLE TOWNES
Sometimes I Don’t, But Sometimes I Do – TYLER JOE MILLER
Timeless – DALLAS SMITH
What Is Life? – BRETT KISSELL
Female Artist of the Year
TENILLE ARTS
LINDSAY ELL
JESS MOSKALUKE
MACKENZIE PORTER
TENILLE TOWNES
Group of Duo of the Year
HIGH VALLEY
HUNTER BROTHERS
THE REKLAWS
TIM & THE GLORY BOYS
THE WASHBOARD UNION
Male Artist of the Year
DEAN BRODY
JADE EAGLESON
BRETT KISSELL
TYLER JOE MILLER
DALLAS SMITH
Single of the Year
Can’t Help Myself – Dean Brody & The Reklaws
Grew Up On That – High Valley
Like A Man – Dallas Smith
No Truck Song – Tim Hicks
Where I’m From – The Reklaws
Record Company of the Year
BIG LOUD RECORDS
MDM RECORDINGS INC.
SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT (CANADA) INC.
UNIVERSALE MUSIC CANADA
WARNER MUSIC CANADA
Rising Star Award
SHAWN AUSTIN
ANDREW HYATT
TYLER JOE MILLER
ROBYN OTTOLINI
TIM & THE GLORY BOYS
Fans’ Choice Award
TENILLE ARTS
DEAN BRODY
JADE EAGLESON
HIGH VALLEY
BRETT KISSELL
TYLER JOE MILLER
MACKENZIE PORTER
THE REKLAWS
DALLAS SMITH
TENILLE TOWNES
Interactive Artist or Group of the Year
LINDSAY ELL
AARON GOODVIN
JAMES BARKER BAND
NICE HORSE
THE REKLAWS