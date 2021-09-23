Dive In!

As reported earlier this year by ALL ACCESS (NET NEWS 4/26), COLORADO RADIO MARKETING swapped News-Talk KKPC-A-K270CM (CPR NEWS)/PUEBLO, CO to MARCOS RODRIQUEZ's COLORADO RADIO MARKETING, LLC for AC KUUR (YOUR RADIO)/CARBONDALE, CO; K275AR/NEW CASTLE, CO; and K230AZ, K242BL, and K299AC/GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO.

This week, KKPC announced its new Variety format, billed as 101.9 THE LAKE. The station is operated via LMA with MOUNTAIN RADIO GROUP.

A check of the still-under construction website reveals a pitch to listeners, "We'd love for you to let us know what YOU would like to hear on the Lake!" with a button to click where you can "add to our stock of BIG VARIETY on the Lake"

Watch this space.

