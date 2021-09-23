Now On 5 Saga Stations

COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS' "MARKLEY, VAN CAMP & ROBBINS" has been added at five SAGA COMMUNICATIONS stations.

Along with the previously reported addition of the show with a live clearance noon-3p (ET) at News-Talk WHCU-A-W249DW/ITHACA, NY (NET NEWS 8/25), SAGA has cleared the show at News-Talk WINA-A-W255CT/CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA for 1-4p (ET); News-Talk WNZE-A-W288DQ/CLARKSVILLE, TN has slotted the show live 11a-2p (CT); News-Talk WSVA-A-W221CF/HARRISONBURG, VA has the last two hours of the show airing 1-3p (ET); and News-Talk WTAX-A-F/SPRINGFIELD, IL is airing two hours of the show noon-2p (CT).

SAGA Group PD SCOTT CHASE said, “We’re excited about welcoming MARKLEY, VAN CAMP & ROBBINS to the SAGA family. They have a fresh approach and do a great job covering the important topics while being upbeat, professional and entertaining.”

