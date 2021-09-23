Monthly Show

THE BOSTON GLOBE is producing a one-hour monthly radio show for a low power FM geared towards the city's Black community. "BLACK NEWS HOUR," hosted by a rotating group of GLOBE staffers starting with reporter MEGHAN IRONS and columnist JENEÉ OSTERHELDT on the debut episode and Sr. Assistant Managing Editor for Talent and Community GREG LEE also among the upcoming hosts, will air monthly on FRIDAYs 8-9a (ET) beginning TODAY (9/24) on DORCHESTER TEMPLE BAPTIST CHURCH Religion-News-Talk WBPG-LP (BOSTON PRAISE RADIO)/DORCHESTER-BOSTON. The show is being produced with WBPG's BOSTON BLACK NEWS.

"At the GLOBE, we understand the importance and crucial role that Black press has played in reporting the hardships and achievements of BOSTON's Black community," said GLOBE Chief Marketing Officer PEGGY BYRD. "Collaborating with BBN is a vital part of ensuring that we are supporting independent Black media outlets and highlighting the multitude of stories existing in the Black community."

"We created BOSTON BLACK NEWS to provide a more nuanced portrait of the lives of the BOSTON Black community to counteract the predominately negative or otherwise bigoted stories of our community reported by mainstream media," said BOSTON BLACLK NEWS and BOSTON PRAISE RADIO & TV founder Pastor BRUCE WALL. "We are very excited that THE BOSTON GLOBE is joining our ever-expanding roster of news and information programming available for every listener in metro BOSTON."

