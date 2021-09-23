Ambassador Carton

CRAIG CARTON's comeback now includes becoming a spokesman for the national responsible gambling efforts of a major sports betting and fantasy sports company. The AUDACY Sports WFAN-A-F/NEW YORK afternoon host, who came back from serving time in prison for a ticket-selling scam prompted by his gambling problem and has since become an advocate for recovery from gambling addiction with a WFAN weekend show devoted to the topic, will serve as the "first national responsible gaming ambassador" for FANDUEL GROUP.

The company says that CARTON will be involved in advocacy, serving on FANDUEL's Responsible Gaming Steering Committee and making speaking appearances; prevention awareness, working on advertising campaigns and serving as the public face of the company's "safer play" messaging; and developing content emphasizing the importance of wagering within limits, including sharing material from his WFAN weekend show "HELLO, MY NAME IS CRAIG" on FANDUEL's sites along with AUDACY and WFAN platforms and social media.

"My story and personal history with gambling has been well documented," said CARTON. "More than ever, I want to use my experience and platform to shine a meaningful spotlight on the issue of problem gambling. It was important to me that I find a real partnership with a company that shared my passion for this issue. It became clear FANDUEL shared the same goals and was comfortable working transparently with me for the sole purpose of protecting people."

"We are absolutely thrilled to partner with CRAIG to place even more emphasis on responsible gaming behaviors," said FANDUEL GROUP Chief Marketing Officer MIKE RAFFENSPERGER. "Everyone at FANDUEL understands the importance of protecting our customers who are also our family, friends, neighbors and community members. CRAIG's powerful personal story will help fuel our mission of making sure no bet placed results in hurting a loved one."

