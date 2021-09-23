Flowers

A grant from AUDIOCHUCK CEO and "CRIME JUNKIE" host ASHLEY FLOWERS' nonprofit SEASON OF JUSTICE foundation has led to the arrest of an alleged serial rapist. The arrest of DARRELL GOODLOW on SEPTEMBER 17th was in part enabled by the grant to CENTRAL INDIANA police, who used advanced DNA testing funded by the grant to crack the case.

"I started SEASON OF JUSTICE to help bring some sense of closure to crime victims and their families," said FLOWERS. "I’m beyond appreciative of the passionate and engaged fans that follow our podcasts. Their support of our victim advocacy efforts continues to propel the mission forward. I encourage anyone interested in learning more to visit www.seasonofjustice.org."

“It’s remarkable to see the mission of ASHLEY’s nonprofit Season of Justice coming to life,” said CATHY CSUKAS, Co-CEO of ADLARGE MEDIA, AUDIOCHUCK's advertising sales representative. “By leveraging the power of podcasting, ASHLEY is not only raising awareness but has created a vehicle for action.”

GOODLOW was arrested this week in INDIANAPOLIS and faces 57 counts of rape, assault, burglary, strangulation, kidnapping and criminal confinement involving eight victims assaulted in the LAWRENCE area on the east side of the city, with 15 of the counts qualifying as level one felonies with a possible 20-40 year sentence for each of those counts.

