Sold

SENECA BROADCASTING, LLC (SENECA NATION OF NEW YORK) is selling Silent WGWE/LITTLE VALLEY, NY to PAUL IZARD COMMUNICATIONS LLC for $25,000. The station went dark in APRIL, with the licensee asserting "financial distress" for the closing.

In other filings with the FCC, the Board of Trustees of the UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA has applied for an STA to operate W280DW/TAMPA at reduced power due to a lightning strike, and FIVE POINT RADIO, INC. has requested a Silent STA for KELB-LP/LAKE CHARLES, LA due to transmitter failure and cracks in the tower structure.

« see more Net News