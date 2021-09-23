Going Viral

PORTLAND-based TIKTOK star NATALIE ROSE (nnapples) has been creating videos for her more than two million followers to try and guess her profession. Each video features her posing in a new job, which has included a veterinarian, a firefighter, an INDIANAPOLIS COLTS cheerleader, and more.

This week, she added working for "The JOHNJAY & RICH Show" to her list of viral videos. So far, over a million people have watched her dancing in local affiliate Z100’s studio with show cast member PAYTON, who has been filling in for co-host SUZETTE during her maternity leave. Watch it here.

