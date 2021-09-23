December 4th & 5th In South Florida

AUDACY has a big Alternative lineup assembled for its "AUDACY BEACH FESTIVAL 2021" in SOUTH FLORIDA on SATURDAY, DECEMBER 4th and SUNDAY, DECEMBER 5th in FORT LAUDERDALE, FL.

Here's the lineup that will taking over FORT LAUDERDALE BEACH:

SATURDAY 12/4 -- TWENTY ONE PILOTS, THE LUMINEERS, GLASS ANIMALS, MODEST MOUSE, BLEACHERS, WILLOW, and BEABADOOBEE.

SUNDAY 12/5 -- SWEDISH HOUSE MAFIA, WEEZER, AJR, BASTILLE, ALL TIME LOW, YUNGBLUD, WALK THE MOON, COLD WAR KIDS, TAI VERDES, MOD SUN, GIRL IN RED, and NESSA BARRETT.

Tickets for AUDACY BEACH FESTIVAL go on sale TODAY (9/24) at 10a (ET) at AudacyBeachFestival.com.

There's an AUDACY BEACH FESTIVAL exclusive station loaded with new music featuring songs from the 2021 ABF lineup. You can listen here.

The annual winter SOUTH FLORIDA Alternative Music Festival was previously branded as "RIPTIDE MUSIC FESTIVAL, hosted by AUDACY Alternative WSFS (104.3 THE SHARK)/MIAMI. The last one was pre-COVID in NOVEMBER 2019.

