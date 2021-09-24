Top: Kirshenbaum/Lower: Charles

Music livestreaming company, DREAMSTAGE has named JESSE KIRSHBAUM CMO. KIRSHBAUM is the former CEO of entertainment marketing agency NUE. KIRSHBAUM will oversee the marketing at DREAMSTAGE, working alongside VP/Marketing & Strategic Partnerships ERICK CHARLES. CHARLES came aboard at DREAMSCAPE earlier in 2021.

KIRSHBAUM commented, "I couldn’t be more excited about joining the Dream Team! DREAMSTAGE’s founders are industry legends and their vision is inspiring. The company is well positioned to lead the charge into the future of the music business."

KIRSHBAUM will report directly to DREAMSCAPE CEO THOMAS HESSE, who noted, "JESSE KIRSHBAUM, along with ERICK CHARLES, bring incredible depth and knowledge of the music, tech & brand marketing industries, leading the rapidly expanding marketing team at DREAMSTAGE, which is quickly becoming the premier platform for high quality audio and visual livestreaming, with seamless ticketing and merchandising capabilities."

