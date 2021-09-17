Chopper Naming Rights

iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WBZ-A/BOSTON has sold sponsorship of its traffic helicopter to NEEDHAM BANK. The chopper will be billed as the "WBZ NEEDHAM BANK Traffic Copter" under the deal.

“We at iHEARTMEDIA BOSTON are excited to start a new partnership with NEEDHAM BANK as the exclusive sponsor of the WBZ NewsRadio Traffic Copter,” said Market Pres. ALAN CHARTRAND. “Listeners consistently utilize this heritage brand as evidenced by WBZ’s continued success. People throughout NEW ENGLAND lean into objective news sources to remain informed, and none has been more dependable over the past 100 years than WBZ NewsRadio. We greatly appreciate the support of our partners like NEEDHAM BANK.”

“WBZ reaches a high-quality audience that’s deeply engaged in Greater BOSTON and surrounding communities -- an audience that’s important to NEEDHAM BANK as we expand our commercial banking outreach and help people build for their futures,” said NEEDHAM BANK Pres./CEO JOE CAMPANELLI. “We’re proud to align our brand with WBZ and sponsor the WBZ NEEDHAM BANK Traffic Copter.”

