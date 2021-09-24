New Logo Coming

As reported earlier in ALL ACCESS, COX Top 40 WFLC (HITS 97.3)/MIAMI started stunting and teasing a change at NOON (ET) TODAY (NET NEWS 9/24).

As the clock approached NOON, the station's last song was SNAP "Rhythm Is A Dancer."

Then, came the announcement, featuring shout-outs from ED SHEERAN, DUA LIPA and others... "MIAMI, you've been waiting for a station like this. It's the vibe, the mood, the feeling. The wait is over. HITS 97.3 THE RHYTHM OF MIAMI."

The station announced 5000 songs in a row and launched with DJ SAMMY's "Heaven," MARSHMELLO & JONAS BROTHERS "Leave Before You Love Me," MARY J. BLIGE "Real Love," HARRY STYLES "Golden," LANA DEL REY "Summertime Sadness," and THE WEEKEND "Take My Breath."

Here's What Lead Up To The Format Flip

ALL ACCESS was listening to COX Top 40 WFLC (HITS 97.3)/MIAMI and there are recorded promos in a jockless presentation teasing about a change at NOON (ET) TODAY … “TODAY at NOON, don’t miss it” and “MIAMI are you ready? Be listening to HITS 97.3 at NOON,” and “TODAY at NOON, things are changing.”

A big clue to the potential changes can be found in the playing of only songs with “rhythm” in the lyrics:

JANET JACKSON/Rhythm Nation

SNAP!/Rhythm Is Dancer

BLACK EYED PEAS X J BALVIN/RITMO (BAD BOYS FOR LIFE)

GLORIA ESTEFAN/Rhythm Is Gonna Get You

DEBARGE/Rhythm Of The Night

