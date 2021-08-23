New Mavs Home

It's been a poorly-kept secret and the news leaked a month ago (NET NEWS 8/23), but it's now official, as the DALLAS MAVERICKS and iHEARTMEDIA have announced that the NBA team's radio broadcasts are moving from ESPN Sports KESN (ESPN DALLAS 103.3FM)/DALLAS to crosstown iHEARTMEDIA Active Rock KEGL (97.1 THE EAGLE). CHUCK COOPERSTEIN is coming back for his 17th season as the MAVS' play-by-play voice, with MIKE PEASLEY continuing as studio host.

“Sports fans across the country are looking forward to a full season of basketball once again,” said iHEARTMEDIA Sports Pres. KEVIN LEGRETT. “We are excited to be partnering with one of basketball’s most exciting teams, the DALLAS MAVERICKS, and look forward to bringing all the coverage the MAVS fans want throughout this legendary season.”

“The entire team at iHEARTMEDIA is excited to be the new home for the DALLAS MAVERICKS, especially at such an exciting time for the team,” said iHEARTMEDIA DALLAS/FORT WORTH Region Pres. KELLY KIBLER. “ We look forward to having the DALLAS MAVERICKS as our exclusive franchise partner and to grow our brands even further in DALLAS/FORT WORTH.”

