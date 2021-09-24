Dupler

The RECORDING ACADEMY has promoted Managing Director of Advocacy & Public Policy TODD DUPLER to VP/Advocacy & Public Policy, reporting to Chief Advocacy & Public Policy Officer DARYL FRIEDMAN.

"I'm thrilled to welcome TODD into his elevated role," said CEO HARVEY MASON JR. "His track record for advocating on behalf of music creators nationwide has proven to be invaluable to the music community. As we continue to evolve to better serve the music industry at-large, we are excited to see what great work he will lead to ensure fair treatment and compensation for music creators."

