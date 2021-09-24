New Deal

DUQUESNE UNIVERSITY football and men's basketball will air on iHEARTMEDIA Sports WBGG-A-WPGB-HD2 (970 ESPN)/PITTSBURGH under a new agreement that includes streaming rights.

“DUQUESNE Athletics is very excited to again partner with iHEARTMEDIA PITTSBURGH on a new and evolved coverage agreement. The new formats allow our fans to follow coverage of games in a modified fashion to improve their access to programming,” said DUQUESNE VP/Athletics DAVE HARPER. “This, combined with our video streaming packages, allows for full access to games from almost every format available. We are grateful to iHEARTMEDIA for their efforts and our partnership.”

"We are thrilled and excited to begin this new partnership with DUQUESNE UNIVERSITY,” said iHEARTMEDIA PITTSBURGH Pres. TIM MCALEER. “DUQUESNE is one of PITTSBURGH's most respected and prestigious schools and we are proud to provide these games for DUKES fans everywhere.”

