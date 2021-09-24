Artist lineup revealed

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP WQYK/TAMPA,FL has revealed the artist lineup for its sixth annual "99.5 QYK Guitar Pull," set for SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 14th. The Country showcase will be held at THE MAHAFFEY THEATER in ST. PETERSBURG, FL starting at 7:30p (ET), and will feature stars CHRIS YOUNG, JORDAN DAVIS, MADDIE & TAE, MATT STELL and PARKER McCOLLUM.

This showcase's NASHVILLE-style "guitar pull" setup means all of the artists take the stage at one time in an acoustic setting, featuring song performances and storytelling among the six Country singers.

"We are so excited to be bringing back '99.5 QYK’s Guitar Pull' for the sixth year to the TAMPA BAY area,” said WQYK PD TRAVIS DAILY. “We are anxious to return to THE MAHAFFEY THEAtER with our QYK family and to see some of our favorite artists on stage together performing live and in-person in a storyteller setting.”

Ticket sales began TODAY (9/24) at 10a (ET), with prices starting at $58.50. Click here for tickets and more information.

