Paul “Tank” Sferruzza

The cast and crew of the CBS RADIO Classic Rock WBCN/BOSTON gathered in FENWAY PARK last night (9/23) to celebrate the life of sports personality PAUL “TANK” SFERRUZZA who passed away last year (NET NEWS 11/20/20). In attendance were former morning man CHARLES LAQUIDARA and WBCN alumni OEDIPUS, CHA CHI LOPRETE, TONY BERADINI and more. The event raised money for the TANK SCHOLARSHIP FUND, which was created to help young broadcasting students. https://tankscholarshipfund.com/

