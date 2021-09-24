Gatlin (Photo: Courtesy of Absolute Publicity)

Country star LARRY GATLIN of THE GATLIN BROTHERS is taking over as a guest DJ this weekend (9/24 to 9/26) on SIRIUSXM's "Prime Country" channel 58. He will host an hour-long special, "All the Gold of the '80s," and spin songs from the iconic period featuring artists like RANDY TRAVIS, THE JUDDS, REBA McENTIRE, KENNY RODGERS, THE OAK RIDGE BOYS and his own LARRY, STEVE & RUDY: THE GATLIN BROTHERS.

The special will air on channel 58 TODAY (9/24) at 6p and 9p (ET), TOMORROW (9/25) at 12p, 3p, 8p and 11p (ET) and SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 26th at 10a and 7p (ET).

"There’s a whole lotta good music on SIRIUSXM," said GATLIN. "I ‘preciate the good SXM folks giving me a little airtime to play some of my personal favorites and to tell a few stories along the way."

