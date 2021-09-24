-
Two More Licensees Agree To Consent Decrees With FCC To Settle Public File Violations
by Perry Michael Simon
September 24, 2021 at 10:45 AM (PT)
Two more licensees have agreed to Consent Decrees with the FCC's Media Bureau settling online public file violations.
NELSON RODRIGUEZ, licensee of Spanis Religion WJES (MAS 100.9)/MAYSVILLE, GA, and MARTINS & ASSOCIATES, INC, licensee of Southern Gospel WKVG-A/JENKINS, KY, will be required to create and implement compliance plans but will not be fined for the violations.