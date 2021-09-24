Daniels

CHASE DANIELS has been named PD/afternoons for BOLD GOLD MEDIA GROUP Hot AC WSUL (98.3)/MONTICELLO, NY. He was most recently PD at iHeartMedia Country WRWD/POUGHKEEPSIE, NY prior to the RIFs there last NOVEMBER.

DANIELS said, "I'm kicking off my venture with some behind the scenes work and will be starting on air mid next month. I'm thrilled to become part of the BOLD GOLD FAMILY and work for a group that is all about immersing its stations in the community."

BGMG GM DAWN CIORCIARI commented, “We are so excited to welcome CHASE to the BOLD GOLD MEDIA GROUP FAMILY. His experience and skills will surely enhance the community programming that we offer in SULLIVAN and the CATSKILLS in the NEW YORK MARKET.”

