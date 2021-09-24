Cat Thomas

ALL ACCESS has learned that CAT THOMAS has returned to BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP as OM of the LAS VEGAS cluster and PD of Urban AC KOAS (JAMMIN' 105.7)/LAS VEGAS. He recently held the position, joining the company in NOVEMBER of 2020, and retiring in MARCH of 2021 to work for a digital start up. THOMAS' first day was MONDAY (9/20) and he will pick up the role of Digital PD for the cluster as well.

THOMAS replaces TOM CALOCOCCI as PD of KOAS who held the position for less than 6 months.

CALOCOCCI said, "I am fully energized and ready for my next challenge and look forward to my next move." He can be reached at (323) 717-1778 or tomcalococci@gmail.com.

