Jeff Kelly

Friends and Family will take part in a "Celebration of Life" for the recently departed JEFF KELLY (NET NEWS 8/16). The "Celebration of life" will take place SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 25th at 10a (PT)/1p (ET). JEFF KELLY was West Coast Commercial Production Director for BENZTOWN, and died FRIDAY, AUGUST 13th, in LOS ANGELES, CA, at the age of 50. Jeff joined BENZTOWN in JANUARY and had just recently moved to LA to work with the BENZTOWN team in the company's GLENDALE studios. For those wishing to participate in the celebration, you can do so via ZOOM: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88640104729





