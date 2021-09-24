"Invisible" to premiere at Nashville Film Festival

OUTHAUS FILMS' T.J PARSELL and BILL BRIMM's newest documentary project, "Invisible," is set to premiere on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 5th at the 52nd NASHVILLE FILM FESTIVAL at 7p (CT). The film is focused around gay women in the Country and Southern music industries and their strides to make an impact on male-dominated fields and present transgender and lesbian representation in a community where it is lacking. The trailer can be viewed here.

Many singers, songwriters and industry leaders are featured in the documentary, including CHELY WRIGHT, BONNIE BAKER, EMMYLOU HARRIS, LINDA RONSTADT, PAM TILLIS, KYE FLEMING, MARY GAUTHIER, PAM ROSE, GRETCHEN PETERS, MARY ANN KENNEDY and more.

“Very early on, I started to scratch my head and wonder how much of what these women experienced was because they were gay, and how much of it was because they were women?" said PARSELL. "We'll let the audience decide, but I think women need to be represented more and the men who are in charge need to see this film."

