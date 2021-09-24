Britney Spears (Photo: Tinseltown/Shutterstock.com)

NETFLIX will release the documentary BRITNEY VS SPEARS, TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 28th, which chronicles the icon’s manipulative legal situation, which has seen her father, JAMIE SPEARS, control all of her personal and professional decisions. Director ERIN LEE CARR (HOW TO FIX A DRUG SCANDAL, DIRTY MONEY) and journalist JENNY ELISCU dive deep into the "the tangled history of the conservatorship" as the star's powerful testimony plays atop performance clips.

The official synopsis described the film: "BRITNEY VS SPEARS tells the explosive story of BRITNEY’s life and her public and private search for freedom. Featuring years-long investigative work, exclusive interviews and new documents, this NETFLIX feature film paints a thorough portrait of the pop star’s trajectory from girl next door to a woman trapped by fame and family and her own legal status. It shows BRITNEY's life without utilizing the traumatic images that have previously defined her."

Click here to see the official trailer.

