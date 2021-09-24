Palmer (Photo: Chris Charles)

Country artist RISSI PALMER, who also hosts APPLE MUSIC COUNTRY's "Color Me Country Radio" show, has penned an editorial for THE TENNESSEAN in which she says the Country music industry "needs a revolution" when it comes to diversity and inclusion among its ranks. She notes that "music built on 'three chords and the truth' should include everyone’s truth."

Launched in AUGUST of 2020, PALMER's APPLE MUSIC show focuses on telling stories of Black, Latinx and indigenous artists in Country and Americana music. "As we pass the one-year anniversary of the show, I’m blown away by the victories and course corrections that have happened," she writes, detailing such examples as the inclusion of Ray Charles in the COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME, pioneering Black artist Linda Martell "being honored with the Equal Play Award from CMT; the inclusion of six Black women in CMT Next Women of Country; [MICKEY] GUYTON’s release of 'Black Like Me' — a song I never could have imagined being written in NASHVILLE, let alone released — and her subsequent GRAMMY nomination, activism and career upswing; the influx of BIPOC artists into Country music; panels and discussions on race; and the unexpected inclusion of my show in the COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME’s 'American Currents' exhibit.

"On the outside, this may look like problems being solved. However, the work has just begun," she says. "It’s not enough for there to be a 'vocal minority' fighting for change. This effort takes everyone. I’ve watched as a few artists found their voices this year, including myself, and used them to speak up about inequities, biases and injustices in NASHVILLE. To those who have said nothing: It’s not OK to rely on the work of a few.

"Every effective movement in our history happened because there was a belief that all concerned parties were moving as one. The same rule applies here. If you want to be seen as a change agent, then be a change agent. Start with your circle. Who are you employing? Who are you writing with? How are you looking out for those coming behind you? Are your statements or actions hindering those trying to do the work? If you aren’t concerned with those answers, then step out of the way of those who are. MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. said, 'A social movement that only moves people is merely a revolt. A movement that changes both people and institutions is a revolution.'

"What the industry needs is a revolution, not a revolt. It’s not enough to see diversity onstage. It needs to permeate at every level."

Read her full essay here.

« see more Net News