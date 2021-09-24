-
Vic Michael Sells New Mexico FM, Phoenix And Colorado Springs Translators To EMF
by Perry Michael Simon
September 24, 2021 at 1:56 PM (PT)
VIC MICHAEL's CEDAR COVE BROADCASTING, INC. is selling noncommercial KEZF/GRANTS, NM to EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION for $160,000. CEDAR COVE is also selling K214DN/CAVE CREEK, AZ to EMF for $160,000; the primary station is listed as EMF's Worship KAIZ (AIR1)/AVONDALE-PHOENIX. And MICHAEL's MOUNTAIN COMMUNITY TRANSLATORS, LLC is selling K276GG/COLORADO SPRINGS to EMF for $160,000; the primary station is currently GREELEY BROADCASTING CORP. Regional Mexican KFCS-A (EL TIGRE)/COLORADO SPRINGS.
In other filings with the FCC, FRIENDS OF PUBLIC RADIO, INC. is selling W255BZ and W272CV/MYRTLE BEACH, SC to COLONIAL RADIO GROUP, INC. for $80,000; the primary station is listed as the buyer's Oldies WMIR-A (CAROLINA GOLD)/ATLANTIC BEACH, SC.
A pair of STA requests were filed by PENSACOLA CHRISTIAN COLLEGE (KPCS/PRINCETON, MN, reduced power due to transmitter failure) and BACKYARD BROADCASTING OF PENNSYLVANIA, LLC (WZXR/SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA, operation at former WBZD/MUNCY, PA site while new facilities are completed).
And ZAPATA LIFE AND HEALTH RADIO has requested a Silent STA for low power FM KZLH-LP/ZAPATA, TX due to a "storm damaged antenna."