Enci Records And LV Music Form Joint Venture
by Shawn Alexander
September 27, 2021 at 1:20 AM (PT)
Veteran artist manager PAT MAGNERELLA’s SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA-based ENCI RECORDS has announced a joint venture deal with NASHVILLE-based indie LV MUSIC, which is founded by GRAMMY-winning songwriter/producer, FEMKE.
The first signing of the new joint venture deal is SCOTTISH alternative band DANCING ON TABLES, who are currently recording their debut album, to be released in 2022.