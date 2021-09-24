Scottish Alt Band Dancing On Tables Coming In 2022

Veteran artist manager PAT MAGNERELLA’s SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA-based ENCI RECORDS has announced a joint venture deal with NASHVILLE-based indie LV MUSIC, which is founded by GRAMMY-winning songwriter/producer, FEMKE.

The first signing of the new joint venture deal is SCOTTISH alternative band DANCING ON TABLES, who are currently recording their debut album, to be released in 2022.

