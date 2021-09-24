Giving Away $1 Million In Covid Relief

HARDLY STRICTLY BLUEGRASS (HSB) continues to support the music community during the COVID-19 pandemic with a new philanthropic effort aimed at immediate relief needs and more equitable recovery. The world-renowned roots music festival has revealed plans for a total of $1 million in new grants shared between SWEET RELIEF MUSICIANS FUND, EAST BAY PERMANENT REAL ESTATE COOPERATIVE's ESTHER'S ORBIT ROOM CULTURAL REVIVAL PROJECT and the TENDERLOIN MUSEUM's "SOUNDS OF THE TENDERLOIN" project.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, HSB has prioritized supporting the local and national music community in this time of unprecedented need. Over the past two years, grants have totaled $4.1 million, including $550,000 raised from more than 3,000 donors during the broadcast of last year's quarantine-produced film, "Let The Music Play On."

HELLMAN FOUNDATION's FRANCES HELLMAN commented, "It's clear that COVID-19, and the current spread of the DELTA variant, continue to deeply affect our music communities, and that new support is needed,.We hope that these grants will not only provide some economic relief to the artists and workers who make live music possible, but also help to lift up some of the most highly-impacted neighborhoods as we begin to recover from this historically challenging period."

The HELLMAN FOUNDATION funds and oversees the venerable music festival, held annually in SAN FRANCISCO's GOLDEN GATE PARK as part of the legacy of founder WARREN HELLMAN.

Last year's HARDLY STRICTLY BLUEGRASS relief was focused on BAY AREA venues that had been shut down by shelter-in-place orders, had no government aid in sight at that time, and needed an immediate and urgent lifeline. With this latest effort, HARDLY STRICTLY BLUEGRASS seeks to recognize, appreciate and care for the people who lend their creativity, heart and hard work to the AMERICAN roots music community in the BAY AREA, NEW ORLEANS and beyond.

Following their decision to move this year's festival from its usual home in GOLDEN GATE PARK, and create a pandemic-safe alternative for their artists and audience, HARDLY STRICTLY BLUEGRASS organizers have dedicated themselves to producing something in keeping with their tradition of providing music fans with an entirely free, world-class festival. Beginning FRIDAY, OCTOBER 1st through SUNDAY, OCTOBER 3rd at 1p (PT), HARDLY STRICTLY BLUEGRASS' 21st annual festival will broadcast 15 live and 12 pre-recorded performances over three days via HSB's website, FACEBOOK and YOUTUBE pages. This year's lineup includes EMMYLOU HARRIS, STEVE EARLE, MAVIS STAPLES, CEDRIC WATSON, TERENCE BLANCHARD, VALERIE JUNE, LAS CAFETERAS and more.

