Ashtyn

MARC RADIO Alternative WHHZ(100.5 THE BUZZ)/GAINESVILLE-OCALA, FL has upped ASHTYN to middays from 10a-3p. She worked her way up from an intern at MARC RADIO and also works part-time at sister Country WPLL (106.9 I AM COUNTRY).

In addition, ASHTYN is currently a senior at the UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and serving as MISS FLORIDA GATOR.

