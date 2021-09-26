Carson

WCBM MARYLAND INC. News-Talk WCBM-A-W260BV/BALTIMORE has added veteran radio personality and NEWSMAX host ROB CARSON for noon-3p (CT) weekdays. CARSON hosts "WHAT IN THE WORLD?" and "THE NEWSMAX DAILY" on NEWSMAX television and has hosted at several stations, most recently CUMULUS News-Talk KCMO-A/KANSAS CITY, as well as writing comedy material for the late RUSH LIMBAUGH. WCBM will serve as the flagship for CARSON's efforts to syndicate the show nationwide.

With CARSON's arrival, DEREK HUNTER moves from noon-3p to 9-11:45a (CT), while BRUCE ELLIOTT goes from 9-11:45a to co-host "THE MORNING DRIVE" with SEAN CASEY.

