WCBM MARYLAND INC. News-Talk WCBM-A-W260BV/BALTIMORE has added veteran radio personality and NEWSMAX host ROB CARSON for noon-3p (CT) weekdays. CARSON hosts "WHAT IN THE WORLD?" and "THE NEWSMAX DAILY" on NEWSMAX television and has hosted at several stations, most recently CUMULUS News-Talk KCMO-A/KANSAS CITY, as well as writing comedy material for the late RUSH LIMBAUGH. WCBM will serve as the flagship for CARSON's efforts to syndicate the show nationwide via NEWSMAX RADIO.

With CARSON's arrival, DEREK HUNTER moves from noon-3p to 9-11:45a (CT), while BRUCE ELLIOTT goes from 9-11:45a to co-host "THE MORNING DRIVE" with SEAN CASEY.

“In our continuous search to give the listeners of MARYLAND the very best in conservative radio, we are proud to announce the addition of ROB CARSON to our lineup,” said WCBM GM MARC BEAVEN. “ROB brings major market talk radio skills to the BALTIMORE market and his presence solidifies WCBM as the best place to receive conservative programming.”

“Bringing ROB CARSON to talk radio allows us to better reach viewers and listeners with information that matters,” said NEWSMAX CEO CHRISTOPHER RUDDY. “We have had tremendous demand from our TV viewers for more NEWSMAX on radio and ROB is our first response to that demand.”

NEWSMAX RADIO CEO LEE KINBERG said, “ROB CARSON is one of funniest talents and NEWSMAX fans have flocked to his TV show and podcast, so radio is a natural next step. We see ROB as the natural heir to RUSH LIMBAUGH, a guy from the heartland who cares about the country, but also enjoys a good laugh.”

