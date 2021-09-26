Stevie Wonder: Headlining L.A. (Photo: DFree / Shutterstock.com)

GLOBAL CITIZEN, which dubs itself an "international advocacy organization" with a "recovery plan for the world" aimed at addressing issues of the environment, global warming, as well as ending COVID-19 and famine, presented concerts in NEW YORK; L.A.; PARIS; MUMBAI; RIO DE JANEIRO; SYDNEY; LAGOS, NIGERIA[ and LONDON on SATURDAY (9/25) as part of a 24-hour global livestream.

The largest show took place in NEW YORK CITY on the GREAT LAWN of CENTRAL PARK, scene of last month's partly rained out "I LOVE NYC; HOMECOMING" event, with a show headlined by COLDPAY, BILLIE EILISH and JENNIFER LOPEZ topping a lineup that included PAUL SIMON, a FUGEES reunion (a performance broadcast during the stream, but recorded on WEDNESDAY), LIZZO, CAMILA CABELLO, MEEK MILL, SHAWN MENDES, ALESSIA CARA, BURNA BOY, CYNDI LAUPER, JON BATISTE, LANG LANG and BOB MARLEY's grandson, SKIP, who got the proceedings there underway with an all-star singalong to "One Love" and "Get Up Stand Up."

DURAN DURAN, KYLIE MINOGUE and CHIC & NILE RODGERS performed at the LONDON SKY GARDEN show. STEVIE WONDER, H.E.R., MIGOS, DEMI LOVATO, ADAM LAMBERT and ONEREPUBLIC headlined the L.A. portion, while ED SHEERAN and ELTON JOHN shared the honors in PARIS with BLACK EYED PEAS and ANGELIQUE KIDJO. .

Most of the performers did their best to balance celebrating the fact they were back performing live with concerns about the environment.

LIZZO stole the show in NEW YORK, performing "Good As Hell" and "Rumors," as well as her flute solo in "Juice," with the crowd eating it up when she joked, "Don't let me pull any sick bitch tricks out" as she flashed her butt at the audience. EILISH's six-song set walked the line between "happiness and horror," starting with "Bad Guy," then mood songs like "My Future" and "Happier Than Ever," accompanied by brother FINNEAS.

The highlight of the L.A. portion of the show was when H.E.R. joined headliner WONDER on stage for a three-song medley of "Superstition," "Overjoyed" and a brand-new song, "The Living Killing LIfe," LOVATO and LAMBERT teamed up for a cover of TEARS FOR FEARS' "Mad World," a fitting choice for the occasion, wearing matching pants.

GLOBAL CITIZEN LIVE reported 60 million COVID-19 vaccines, 157 million trees and $1.1 billion committed to climate, famine and COVID-19 response efforts.





« see more Net News