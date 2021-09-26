Kelly Price (Photo: Michael A Walker Jr / Shutterstock.com)

There were multiple reports on FRIDAY (9/24) that said Gospel/R&B singer KELLY PRICE was missing after spending time in an ATLANTA hospital recovering from COVID-19. However, YESTERDAY (9/25), PRICE's lawyer said she was not missing, reported FOX 5/ATLANTA.

According to the FOX 5 report, her lawyer indicated that she’s safe and still recovering from COVID-19 at an undisclosed location. On JULY 29th, PRICE posted her battle with COVID-19 on INSTAGRAM.

FOX 5/ATLANTA has more on the story here.

