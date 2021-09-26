McBryde (Photo: Daniel Meigs)

After postponing an initial two dates on her “This Town Talks Tour” as a result of a horseback riding accident in MONTANA last week (NET NEWS 9/23), WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE artist ASHLEY McBRYDE has now shared both the details of the accident and the severity of her resulting concussion, while canceling two more shows over the weekend.

In a social media post on FRIDAY (9/24), McBRYDE revealed that she was thrown from a spooked horse after losing her footing in one stirrup and, consequently, her center balance. She landed on her head and was taken to the hospital for “staples to close my scalp up,” she shared. “A CAT scan revealed a pretty harsh concussion. You know me, I wouldn’t postpone a show for bumps and bruises,” she told fans, “but at the moment, I am not able to walk without assistance.”

The “bumps and bruises” comment appears to reference a previous social media post made by her team shortly after the accident that referred to McBRYDE having “a few stitches and some very sore bones.” That post has since been deleted.

“We are in contact with my doctors and following everything they say seriously,” the CMA Female Vocalist Of The Year nominee continued. “As soon as I am able to walk across a stage again, that is exactly where you’ll find me … I’ll be back soon.”

After initially postponing shows in MISSOULA, MT and SPOKANE, WA, immediately after the accident, she also scrapped shows in SEATTLE (9/25) and PORTLAND, OR (9/26). At the moment, tickets for a WEDNESDAY (9/29) show in SACRAMENTO, CA are still on sale.

« see more Net News