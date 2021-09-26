Now Classic Hits

iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock KCQQ (Q106)/QUAD CITIES, IA, has flipped to Classic Hits as "the NEW BIG 106.5."

The station will feature the syndicated "BOB & TOM SHOW" in the morning and market veteran MARK MANUEL in afternoon drive.

iHEARTMEDIA IOWA President JOEL McCREA said, “This is the best music ever played on radio. We are confident the music, personalities and great promotions we have on BIG 106.5 will be entertaining for our listeners and provide great results for our clients.”

