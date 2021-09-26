Now Classic Hits

iHEARTMEDIA WTKD/QUAD CITIES, IA, has flipped to Classic Hits as "the NEW BIG 106.5," effective immediately.

The station's playlist will include BILLY JOEL, ELTON JOHN, MICHAEL JACKSON, JOURNEY and FLEETWOOD MAC. The station will also feature "The BOB & TOM Show" in the morning and market veteran MARK MANUEL in afternoon drive.

Commented iHEARTMEDIA IOWA President JOEL McCREA, “This is the best music ever played on radio. We are confident the music, personalities and great promotions we have on BIG 106.5 will be entertaining for our listeners and provide great results for our clients.”

