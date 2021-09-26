Moon in the home stretch (Photo: Facebook)

CUMULUS MEDIA Country KUBL (K-BULL 93)/SALT LAKE CITY PD/afternoon host TRAVIS MOON completed his five-day annual “TRAVIS MOON Walk” on SATURDAY (9/25), raising money for ST. JUDE CHILDREN’S RESEARCH HOSPITAL with the endeavor. MOON kicked off his third annual walk on TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 21st, ultimately trekking the length of the market from PROVO to OGDEN (NET NEWS 9/15).

Along the journey, MOON took more than 160,000 steps and covered nearly 88 miles by foot while attempting to raise $20,000 for the hospital. He plans to announce the total amount raised TODAY (9/27) on his show. (We’ll update this story when he shares that news.)

Congratulate an exhausted MOON here. And you can still add to his total by donating here, or texting “MOON” to 68683.

