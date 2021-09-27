Lineup Announced

iHEARTMEDIA Hip Hop N' R&B WWPR (POWER 105.1)/NEW YORK has set its lineup for POWERHOUSE, its annual concert event. This year's POWERHOUSE, produced by LIVE NATION, will be NOVEMBER 21 at PRUDENTIAL CENTER in NEWARK, NJ.

POWER 105.1's morning show, THE BREAKFAST CLUB featuring DJ ENVY, ANGELA YEE and CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD handled the announcement of the POWERHOUSE lineup today (9/27). POWER 105.1's POWERHOUSE will feature MIGOS, MONEYBAGG YO, POLO G, SAWEETIE, CAPELLA GREY, SPINKING AND FRIENDS with more artists to be announced.

WWPR (POWER 105.1) EVPP and PD THEA MITCHEM commented, "We're beyond excited to welcome back live music with the biggest names in Hip-Hop and R&B at POWER 105.1’s POWERHOUSE. It’s sure to be an unforgettable night filled with epic performances and plenty of surprises!"

You can get more information on POWER 105.1's POWERHOUSE at www.power1051fm.com using keyword: POWERHOUSE.

