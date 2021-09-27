Fans at Super Bowl LV (Photo: fitzcrittle / Shutterstock.com)

The KANSAS CITY CHIEFS may have lost this weekend, but the defending AFC champions and SUPER BOWL LIV winners have a lot to teach radio, according to FRED JACOBS in his latest post at the JACOBS MEDIA blog.

JACOBS, whose company consulted the CHIEFS' former longtime flagship Classic Rock KCFX (101 THE FOX)/KANSAS CITY, notes that the CHIEFS have the greatest online reach of any NFL franchise -- including teams with national footprints like the DALLAS COWBOYS and GREEN BAY PACKERS -- and have the highest level of social engagement across all demographics and in five states, while outperforming their financial value by a significant margin. Taking advantage of this, the CHIEFS, building on the popularity of quarterback PATRICK MAHOMES, have established a mobile marketplace and are active in NFTs. How the team built its position led JACOBS to list seven "key action steps," which he offers to radio as "NFL-proven tactics to create a game plan and strengthen your position."

Read "Hail To The Chiefs -- 7 Techniques They Can Teach Radio About Fan Engagement" by clicking here.

