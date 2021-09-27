Hoffman

Music royalty financing firm SOUND ROYALTIES has added musician, producer, engineer and songwriter ELISHA HOFFMAN as a NASHVILLE-based industry relations ambassador, representing the company through direct community outreach and exclusively curated events in NASHVILLE. In addition to his numerous music credits, HOFFMAN is a partner in NASHVILLE-based PUMP HOUSE RECORDS (NET NEWS 3/25/20).

“We are accelerating our business growth through many channels and are very excited to include this thoughtfully-targeted outreach to the music industry,” said SOUND ROYALTIES President MICHAEL BIZENOV. “We’re proud to have ELI on board helping expand our footprint in the creative community of NASHVILLE.”

“As someone who has been immersed in the music industry for my whole life, I’m well-versed in the many options creatives face when it comes to taking full advantage of the earning potential of their work,” said HOFFMAN. “Joining SOUND ROYALTIES to help bring their services closer to music creatives is a no-brainer for me.”

