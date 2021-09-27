Flip

BEASLEY News-Talk WCTC-A-W228DY/NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ has flipped to Sports as FOX SPORTS NEW JERSEY.

The station is airing the full FOX SPORTS RADIO lineup except for some local programming over the weekends, RUTGERS UNIVERSITY football and basketball, and SOMERSET PATRIOTS minor league baseball play-by-play.

“1450 WCTC is a heritage radio station serving CENTRAL NEW JERSEY for 75 years,” said SVP/Regional Market Manager DAN FINN. “In 1947, WCTC began airing RUTGERS football and this has continued to this day. In addition, 21 years ago, we started airing the SOMERSET PATRIOTS baseball franchise which is now a AA NEW YORK YANKEES affiliate. It really made sense to dedicate the rest of our programming to sports and FOX SPORTS RADIO is the best sports programming out there. In addition, 1450 WCTC just began simulcasting on 93.5 FM expanding our coverage area. It’s a very exciting time for WCTC, especially during our 75th anniversary.”



“For decades, some of the most popular content on WCTC has been local sports programming and we’re now excited to offer our audience the best possible 24/7 sports content,” said BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Chief Content Officer JUSTIN CHASE. “FOX SPORTS has an amazing line-up of hosts like DAN PATRICK, COLIN COWHERD, DOUG GOTTLIEB and more, and we know the sports fans in NEW JERSEY will enjoy them as much as we do.”



“The opportunity to partner with a historic station in a region full of passionate sports fans excites us greatly,” a joint comment from PREMIERE NETWORKS SVP/Sports Programming DON MARTIN and FSR VP/Sports Programming SCOTT SHAPIRO read. “It’s an honor to join WCTC during its celebratory 75th anniversary!”

