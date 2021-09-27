Now Sports

UNIVISION Spanish Top 40 KQBU-F (LATINO MIX)/PORT ARTHUR-HOUSTON has dropped its simulcast of sister KAMA and is now simulcasting sister Spanish Sports KLAT-A as TUDN 93.3 FM/1010 AM.

The station is airing the national TUDN network programming and a local midday show. KLAT flipped to Sports with the launch of UNIVISION DEPORTES RADIO (now TUDN) in 2017.

