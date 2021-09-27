Exclusive Analysis From Anthony Acampora

Industry insiders receive ALL ACCESS' exclusive MEDIABASE chart recap analysis in their e-mail box every MONDAY morning. How about you? This week's data from ANTHONY ACAMPORA, Partner MUSICRUNCH/RADIOCRUNCH and MEDIABASE Charts Consultant:

Top 40: Laroi/Bieber Hold #1 For 4th Week; Nas X/Harlow Nearing, Maneskin Surge Inside Top 10; Sheeran Top 15; Hayes Top 20

* THE KID LAROI & JUSTIN BIEBER hold the top spot for a fourth week in a row with "Stay"

* LIL NAS & JACK HARLOW are just outside the top 5 as "INDUSTRY BABY" goes 9*-6* and is +1262 spins

* MANESKIN went top 10 last week and this week is up 10*-7* with "Beggin," at +1813 spins

* OLIVIA RODRIGO is closing in on the top 10 with "traitor," up 13*-11* and is +1030 spins

* ED SHEERAN is top 15 in his third week with "Shivers," up 19*-15* and +2310 spins

* DOJA CAT is up over 2000 spins as well as "Need To Know" goes 20*-16* at +2138 spins

* WALKER HAYES is top 20 with "Fancy Like," climbing 23*-19* and is up 1808 spins

* A big 34*-24* jump for JUSTIN BIEBER with "Ghost," up 1655 spins

* DRAKE leaps 37*-29* with "Way Too Sexy," featuring FUTURE & YOUNG THUG, up 1161 spins

* The top debut belongs to the JONAS BROTHERS at 31* with "Who's In Your Head," up 1478 spins

* LIL NAS X now has three songs on the chart as "That's What I Want" debuts at 33* at +1011 spins

Rhythmic: Wizkid/Tems New #1; Pop Smoke/Chris Brown Top 5; Drake Vaults To #6; Capella Grey Top 15

* WIZKID takes over the top spot with "Essence," featuring TEMS, moving 2*-1* and +613 spins

* Two songs featuring CHRIS BROWN are in the top 5

* WALE moves 5*-4* with "Angles," up 233 spins

* Meanwhile, POP SMOKE surges 9*-5* with "Woo Baby," up 400 spins

* In just their third week on the chart, DRAKE's "Way 2 Sexy," featuring FUTURE & YOUNG THUG, goes 14*-6* at +1213 spins

* CAPELLA GREY hits the top 15 with "Gyalis," up 18*-15* and +351 spins

* DOJA CAT's "Need To Know" enters the top 20, up 21*-16* and +506 spins

* BLXST also posts a 5-point jump to go top 20, rising 22*-17* with "Chosen," featuring TY DOLLA $IGN, up 392 spins

* KANYE WEST is top 20 in his third week with "Hurricane," featuring THE WEEKND & LIL BABY, up 23*-19* and +368 spins

* FARRUKO vaults 30*-23* with "Pepas" at +288 spins

* CHLOE has the top debut at 36* with "Have Mercy" at +558 spins

* DJ KHALED enters at 37* with "Body In Motion," featuring BRYSON TILLER & LIL BABY at +302 spins

* DRAKE debuts at 38* with "Girls Want Girls," also teaming with LIL BABY

* YOUNG THUG enters at 40* with "Tick Tock"

Urban: Wizkid/Tems Hold Top Spot; Drake Top 5; Normani/Cardi B Top 10; Nas X/Harlow Top 15; Kanye Jumps 30*-16*

* WIZKID holds the top spot with "Essence," featuring TEMS for a 2nd week in a row - and scores the dual chart topper

* DRAKE is top 5 in his third week, up 10*-4* with "Way 2 Sexy," featuring FUTURE & YOUNG THUG, and is +1778 spins

* NORMANI is top 10 with "Wild Side," featuring CARDI B, up 13*-10* and is +397 spins

* LIL NAS X & JACK HARLOW go top 15 with "INDUSTRY BABY," up 16*-15*

* KANYE WEST is top 20 in his third week at Urban as well with "Hurricane," featuring THE WEEKND & LIL BABY, up 30*-16* and is +816 spins

* 42 DUGG also goes top 20 with "Maybach," featuring FUTURE, rising 26*-18* and are +289 spins

* YUNG POODA is another new entry to the top 20 with "Forever Tippin," up 23*-19* and +150 spins

* NARDO WICK goes 21*-20* with "Who Want Smoke?," moving 21*-20*

* BABY KEEM & KENDRICK LAMAR vault 40*-26* with "Family Ties," up 440 spins

* CHLOE also scores the top debut at 29* with "Have Mercy," up 620 spins

* DRAKE debuts at 36* with "Girls Want Girls," featuring LIL BABY, up 690 spins

* YOUNG THUG enters at 37* with "Tick Tock"

Hot AC: Olivia Rodrigo New #1; Laroi/Bieber Top 3; The Weeknd 'Take' Top 10; Sheeran 'Shivers' Top 15; Walker Hayes Top 20

* OLIVIA RODRIGO takes over the top spot with "good 4 u," going 2*-1* and +249 spins

* THE KID LAROI & JUSTIN BIEBER go top 3, up 5*-3* with "Stay," up 751 spins

* THE WEEKND has another top 10 hit with "Take My Breath," up 11*-10* at +200 spins

* ED SHEERAN hits the top 15 with "Shivers," rising 17*-13* and is +829 spins

* WALKER HAYES goes top 20 in just his third week on the Hot AC chart as "Fancy Like," up 25*-18* and is +732 spins

* MANESKIN with a solid 27*-22* move for "Beggin," and is +423 spins

* JONAS BROTHERS score the top debut at 33* with "Who's In Your Head," up 281 spins

* KACEY MUSGRAVES debuts at 37* with "justified," at +113 spins

* OLIVIA RODRIGO enters at 39* with "traitor"

Active Rock: Pretty Reckless Holds #1; Seether, Pop Evil Top 5; Halestorm, Asking Alexandria Top 10

* PRETTY RECKLESS remain on top with "Only Love Can Save Me Now" for a 2nd consecutive week

* SEETHER goes top 5, moving 6*-4* with "Wasteland," and is +86 spins

* POP EVIL also enter the top 5, up 7*-5* with "Survivor," at +116 spins

* HALESTORM surge into the top 10, leaping 11*-7* with "Back From The Dead," up 76 spins

* ASKING ALEXANDRIA also enter the top 10, up 14*-10* with "Alone Again" at +79 spins

* BAD WOLVES go top 20, rising 21*-17* with "Lifeline" at +237 spins

* Another song with a big gain at +251 is "Kill The Noise" by PAPA ROACH, up 27*-19*

* GUNS N' ROSES debut at 30* with "Hard Skool," with 280 spins

* JERRY CANTRELL enters at 36* with "Brighten"

* BRING ME THE HORIZON debut at 37* with "DiE4u," at +64 spins

* ICE NINE KILLS comes on at 40* with "Rainy Day"

Alternative: Twenty One Pilots Hold Top Spot; Maneskin 'Beggin' Top 3; Cold War Kids, Machine Gun Kelly Top 15; Milky Chance, Maneskin 'Slave' Top 20

* TWENTY ONE PILOTS hold the top spot for a 6th week with "Saturday"

* IMAGINE DRAGONS are in the runner up spot with "Wrecked" - up 125 spins and less than 50 spins behind TWENTY ONE PILOTS

* MANESKIN surge into the top 3 with "Beggin," up 6*-3* and +267 spins

* Inside the top 10, FOO FIGHTERS are up 133 spins, moving 10*-9* with "Making A Fire"

* Two songs enter the top 15 starting with COLD WAR KIDS up 16*-14* and is +38 spins

* MACHINE GUN KELLY goes 17*-15* with "Papercuts" at +70 spins

* MILKY CHANCE enters the top 20, rising 22*-16* with "Colorado," up 190 spins

* MANESKIN have two songs now in the top 20, up 21*-20* with "I Wanna Be Your Slave"

* GLASS ANIMALS vault 39*-23* with "I Don't Wanna Talk...," at +287 spins

* LUMINEERS return with "BRIGHTSIDE," entering at 34* with 328 spins

* STILL WOOZY enter at 37* with "Woof" at +263 spins

* COLDPLAY X BTS debut at 38* with "My Universe" with 281 spins

Triple A: Bleachers New #1; The Record Company Top 5; Dragons Top 10; Eddie Vedder, Plant/Krauss Top 15

* BLEACHERS take over the top spot with "Stop Making This Hurt," up 3*-1* and +56 spins

* NATHANIEL RATELIFF and the NIGHTSWEATS go top 3 in their fifth week, up 5*-3* with "Survivor" and grow 57 spins

* THE RECORD COMPANY go top 5 with "How High," up 6*-5*

* IMAGINE DRAGONS are top 10 with "Wrecked," up 11*-9* and +44 spins

* EDDIE VEDDER vaults 24*-13* with "Long Way," to move into the top 15

* Also top 15 is ROBERT PLANT and ALISON KRAUSS with "Can't Let Go," up 17*-14*

* DERMOT KENNEDY goes top 20 with "Better Days," up 21*-19* and up 31 spins

* A big 29*-20* move for KACEY MUSGRAVES with "Justified," at +75 spins

* WAR ON DRUGS debut at 28* with "I Don't Live Here Anymore" at +60 spins

* MY MORNING JACKET come aboard at 30* with "Love Love Love"

