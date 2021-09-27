Milwaukee

iHEARTMEDIA Hip Hop N' R&B WKKV (V100.7 JAMS)/MILWAUKEE will hold its ninth annual SISTA STRUT breast cancer charity on SATURDAY OCTOBER 2nd at 9a (CT) at the MARCUS PERFORMING ARTS CENTER’S PECK PAVILION in downtown MILWAUKEE. The walk is being presented by FROEDTERT & THE MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN in partnership with local FOX O&O WITI-TV (FOX 6) and ONMILWAUKEE.COM.

The free event aims to bring awareness to the importance of breast cancer screenings, especially for AFRICAN AMERICAN women who are at greater risk of dying from the disease. V100.7's air personalities BAILEY COLEMAN, REGGIE BROWN, and MINISTER MELVIN HOOD will promote the walk on-air and discuss the best ways for the community to take advantage of the event’s resources.

FOX 6's GABRIELLE MAYS will co-host on the day of the event from the walk. Live entertainment will be provided by DEF COMEDY Comedian KELLY KELLZ, Gospel artist JEANETTE MIXON, and R&B singer RODNEY POE.

SVP/Programming/Air talent BAILEY COLEMAN said, “SISTA STRUT has grown to be a vital tool in getting the word out about surviving breast cancer in our community, reaching our listeners with vital information about their health. If we can get the facts in the hands of the women of color in our area, every moment of the event will be worth it.”

The first 500 people to register receive a commemorative SISTA STRUT T-shirt, drawstring backpack, and scarf. For more information about the walk, click here.

