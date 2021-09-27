Audio Telenovela

Podcast producer SONORO and iHEARTMEDIA are partnering on a slate of podcasts for iHEARTMEDIA's MY CULTURA podcast network.

The first result of the partnership is what the producers characterize as an "audio telenovela," "PRINCESS OF SOUTH BEACH," debuting OCTOBER 4th with three episodes and posting subsequent episodes on MONDAYS, WEDNESDAYS and FRIDAYS. The show is being produced in both English and Spanish with separate casts; the English-language cast includes RACHEL ZEGLER, GINA TORRES, RAUL ESPARZA, DANNY PINO, ANDY BUSTILLOS, IVONNE COLL, and X MAYO. SHERYL RUBIO stars in the Spanish-language version.

Six more shows are on tap in both scripted and unscripted form, including "THE SUPER SECRET BESTIE CLUB" and "MORENITA," both due later in the year.

"At SONORO, we believe HOLLYWOOD's future leaders need to reflect the millions of Latinx and Spanish-speaking creators in the U.S. and around the world," said SONORO Co-Founder and Head of Partnerships CAMILA VICTORIANO. "Our part in that is to develop genre-defining intellectual property with Latinx characters at the center of every story. Our entire team is bilingual and bicultural and we work with talent and storytellers from over 15 countries of origin. Our hope is that the projects we develop together become a jumping off point for their careers, flipping the traditional HOLLYWOOD business model on its head and changing what content looks and sounds like globally."

"The MY CULTURA podcast network is about elevating Latinx creators and sharing our 'voces' in English, Spanish and Spanglish," said MY CULTURA Head GISSELLE BANCES. "We are excited to co-produce a series with SONORO that connects our U.S. Latinx community with a beloved genre like the telenovela that many of us grew up enjoying with our families. Our goal is to create a multi-generational audio experience while paying homage to our 'cultura.'"

