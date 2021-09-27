Local Act Hits The Big Time

VOX AM/FM Top 40 WXXX (95 TRIPLE X)/BURLINGTON, VT takes the concept "live and local" seriously, proving it with a weekend celebration of the music of BURLINGTON's 99 NEIGHBORS. The seven-member Hip Hop act became the city's first to be signed to a major label, WARNER RECORDS.

The HIGHER GROUND BALLROOM was packed for a performance by the group, fresh from a performance the night before at NYC's GOVERNORS BALL. The show featured special guest performances by seeyousoon and TIK TOK artist DJ SVPPLY.

PD KWAME DANKWA (pictured) said, "We have a good relationship with WARNER MUSIC, who signed the group, and from working in this business, I know how hard it is for an artist (group) to get a deal and breakthrough. That is why we celebrated their success; being a Hip Hop act from this area is no easy task, and these guys did it! It also helps that they put on a phenomenal show!"

