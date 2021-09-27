Climate Concern

A new eight-episode podcast from THE ECONOMIST on climate change is being released ahead of NOVEMBER's UNITED NATIONS' COP26 climate change conference in SCOTLAND.

"TO A LESSER DEGREE" is hosted by THE ECONOMIST's Global Energy and Climate Innovation Editor VIJAY VAITHEESWARAN, who said,‘This podcast is not battery cars and flatulent cows. We will take on the myths and mysteries surrounding global warming, explain the hard truths and trade-offs involved if the world is to undertake deep decarbonisation and put the most important and provocative ideas and people in the climate realm in the hot seat.”

VAITHEESWARAN will be joined on the show by Environment Editor CATHARINE BRAHIC and Briefings Editor OLIVER MORTON. New episodes will be released on MONDAYS.

« see more Net News