Regalado

SIERRA H Rhythmic AC KZCE (101.1 THE BOUNCE)/PHOENIX has added DEANNA REGALADO for middays. REGALADO is relocating from DENVER, where she was last at iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KPTT. REGALADO also worked on-air in COLORADO SPRINGS and FORT COLLINS, CO.

Dir./Content JOHN CANDELARIA said, "We searched for six long months to find the perfect match! Casting for the new brand took a great deal of time to find the ideal lifestyle balance. DEANNA brings a wealth of PPM knowledge, social media skills and OTA experience to the SIERRA H BROADCASTING family. We are excited to have DEANNA join our team."

