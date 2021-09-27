Like A Butterfly

eONE MUSIC has rebranded as MNRK MUSIC GROUP -- pronounced like "Monarch" -- in the wake of its sale by HASBRO to BLACKSTONE, owner of SESAC, in JUNE. MNRK will operate as a stand-alone music company including recordings, publishing, and artist management, with CHRIS TAYLOR remaining at the helm as Pres./CEO; It will also work closely with eONE's TV and film division.

TAYLOR said, “Our migration as a premium destination for music talent takes a giant step forward today with a new name and new owners that are incredibly well-resourced and as excited about the opportunity as we are. We are ready to fly!”

MNRK's roster includes THE LUMINEERS, BRANDY, THE GAME, BLUEFACE, JUICY J, POP EVIL, SHOVELS AND ROPE, and JONATHAN MCREYNOLDS; its management clients include KAYTRANADA, LUPITA INFANTE, POWFU, BOSTON BUN, LIGHTS, and ARKELLS; and its publishing activities include songs recorded by MARIAH CAREY, CELINE DIONNE, and CARDI B.

« see more Net News